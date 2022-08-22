"Common Sense Has To Prevail" | MG Weighs-In On Calls For James Tamou's Suspension To Be Dropped

Article heading image for "Common Sense Has To Prevail" | MG Weighs-In On Calls For James Tamou's Suspension To Be Dropped

Triple M's Mark Geyer has weighed-in on calls for James Tamou's suspension to be dropped, to allow the veteran prop to play out what is expected to be his final games in the NRL. 

MG is hoping "common sense prevails" when Tamou faces the judiciary on Tuesday night.

