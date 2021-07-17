‘Common Sense’: Why Rugby League World Cup MUST Be Postponed
Dead Set Legends
Getty Images
22-time Australian representative Wendell Sailor has slammed the 2021 Rugby League World Cup’s decision to confirm the tournament to proceed, in the wake of COVID-19 outbreaks across England.
“I think it’s crazy that it’s going ahead,” Sailor told the Dead Set Legends.
“Just call it off and wait until next year.”
Dell, Gus and Jude also talk through Ben Hunt's two-try performance in Origin III and the possibility of the NRL competition moving to New Zealand in 2022.