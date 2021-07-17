‘Common Sense’: Why Rugby League World Cup MUST Be Postponed

22-time Australian representative Wendell Sailor has slammed the 2021 Rugby League World Cup’s decision to confirm the tournament to proceed, in the wake of COVID-19 outbreaks across England.

“I think it’s crazy that it’s going ahead,” Sailor told the Dead Set Legends.

“Just call it off and wait until next year.”

