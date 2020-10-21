Community and Recreation Hub works begin
At Olympic Park
Civil works and demolition has begun on site at Olympic Park on Margaret Street to prepare for the development and construction of the City of Mount Gambier’s largest ever infrastructure project, the Community and Recreation Hub.
Head contractor for the project BADGE Constructions took possession of the site on Monday 28 September 2020. Since then, the existing wood chip heater and solar panels have been recovered from the old Aquatic Centre for reuse.
“BADGE is also crushing stonework and recycling any bitumen and other materials for reuse on site,” City of Mount Gambier City Infrastructure General Manager Nick Serle said.
Fencing has been erected around the perimeter of the site as heavy machinery undertakes demolition work. To ensure public safety, the footpath behind the old Aquatic Centre from Margaret Street through to O’Halloran Terrace will be closed. A portion of the Olympic Park car park closest to Margaret Street will also be unavailable to the public for the duration of the project build.
“To manage traffic during the build, the remaining portion of the Olympic Park car park will be one way only,” Mr Serle said.
“Earthworks are underway and in the coming days and weeks the old Baptist Church will be demolished and trees and vegetation will be removed."
The installation of the sewer connection line is expected to occur before Christmas and will require excavation through the Olympic Park car park to the Community and Recreation Hub site compound.
“As a result, there will be short term closures to the car park between now and Christmas, but plenty of notice will be provided before that happens.”
The refurbishment of the existing outdoor 50 metre pool is expected to begin in November 2020.
“The pool will be emptied, and the stairs and pipework will be removed and replaced. Exposed reinforcements will be coated with galvanised paint in preparation for the stainless steel pool insert to be installed later in the project,” Mr Serle said.
Time lapse photography will record the evolution of the project as the build progresses.
Community and Recreation Hub Project Management Team