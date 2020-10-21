Community and Recreation Hub works begin

Civil works and demolition has begun on site at Olympic Park on Margaret Street to prepare for the development and construction of the City of Mount Gambier’s largest ever infrastructure project, the Community and Recreation Hub.

Head contractor for the project BADGE Constructions took possession of the site on Monday 28 September 2020. Since then, the existing wood chip heater and solar panels have been recovered from the old Aquatic Centre for reuse.

“BADGE is also crushing stonework and recycling any bitumen and other materials for reuse on site,” City of Mount Gambier City Infrastructure General Manager Nick Serle said.

Fencing has been erected around the perimeter of the site as heavy machinery undertakes demolition work. To ensure public safety, the footpath behind the old Aquatic Centre from Margaret Street through to O’Halloran Terrace will be closed. A portion of the Olympic Park car park closest to Margaret Street will also be unavailable to the public for the duration of the project build.

The walkway behind the old Aquatic Centre from Margaret Street through to O’Halloran Terrace will be closed for the duration of the project build.