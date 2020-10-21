Community and Recreation Hub works begin

At Olympic Park

Article heading image for Community and Recreation Hub works begin

Civil works and demolition has begun on site at Olympic Park on Margaret Street to prepare for the development and construction of the City of Mount Gambier’s largest ever infrastructure project, the Community and Recreation Hub.

Head contractor for the project BADGE Constructions took possession of the site on Monday 28 September 2020. Since then, the existing wood chip heater and solar panels have been recovered from the old Aquatic Centre for reuse.

“BADGE is also crushing stonework and recycling any bitumen and other materials for reuse on site,” City of Mount Gambier City Infrastructure General Manager Nick Serle said.

Fencing has been erected around the perimeter of the site as heavy machinery undertakes demolition work. To ensure public safety, the footpath behind the old Aquatic Centre from Margaret Street through to O’Halloran Terrace will be closed. A portion of the Olympic Park car park closest to Margaret Street will also be unavailable to the public for the duration of the project build.

“To manage traffic during the build, the remaining portion of the Olympic Park car park will be one way only,” Mr Serle said.

“Earthworks are underway and in the coming days and weeks the old Baptist Church will be demolished and trees and vegetation will be removed."

The installation of the sewer connection line is expected to occur before Christmas and will require excavation through the Olympic Park car park to the Community and Recreation Hub site compound.

“As a result, there will be short term closures to the car park between now and Christmas, but plenty of notice will be provided before that happens.”

The refurbishment of the existing outdoor 50 metre pool is expected to begin in November 2020.

“The pool will be emptied, and the stairs and pipework will be removed and replaced. Exposed reinforcements will be coated with galvanised paint in preparation for the stainless steel pool insert to be installed later in the project,” Mr Serle said.

Time lapse photography will record the evolution of the project as the build progresses.

Community and Recreation Hub Project Management Team

L to R: BADGE Site Manager Grenville Smith, City of Mount Gambier Procurement Officer Lisa Hinton, City of Mount Gambier City Infrastructure General Manager Nick Serle, BADGE Site Engineer Princi Tandel, Project Manager Nick Argyros, Design Inc Architect Ben McPherson and BADGE Senior Construction Manager Mark Wyatt.
Project Manager Nick Argyros.

Turner & Townsend Associate Nick Argyros is Council’s Project Manager for the Community and Recreation Hub project. Mr Argyros has more than 30 years of experience in the construction industry and has worked for architectural, construction, project management and development firms in Adelaide.

In recent years, Mr Argyros has project managed the City of Salisbury Council’s $35 million Community Hub project, as well as the City of Marion Council’s City Services $15 million Depot Redevelopment and performed the role of Superintendent for the Adelaide City Council’s $20 million Rundle Mall redevelopment.

“Nick has a wealth of experience in managing projects of this scale and is Council’s advocate during the build and the contact point between the contractors, community and Council,” City of Mount Gambier CEO Andrew Meddle said.

I look forward to working closely with the City of Mount Gambier, the greater community and DesignInc to deliver this iconic project.

- - Project Manager Nick Argyros.

Mr Argyros will also liaise with the BADGE Constructions team including Senior Construction Manager Mark Wyatt and Site Manager Grenville Smith.

“Council is fortunate to have DesignInc Site Architect Ben McPherson, who was born and raised in Mount Gambier, living locally during the week throughout the build,” Mr Meddle said.

"Ben has 11 years experience and worked on the Osbourne Naval Shipbuilding Project, building the facilities for the Australian Governments $35billion Future Frigate Shipbuilding Program. He was also part of the HMAS Cerberus redevelopment in Victoria and the New Royal Adelaide Hospital."

Working on the Mount Gambier Hub in a leading role is a fantastic opportunity to contribute to such a significant project in my home town.

- - Site Architect Ben McPherson.

City Infrastructure General Manager Nick Serle has been appointed as Council’s senior representative to report back to Council on progress associated with the project. City of Mount Gambier Procurement Officer Lisa Hinton was closely involved with the tender process and will be involved throughout the build to ensure that all contractual regulations are met.

Council and the project management team will meet monthly to monitor the build progress.

The Community and Recreation Hub project is supported by a $15 million grant from the Australian Government Regional Growth Fund and a $10 million grant from the South Australian Government Regional Growth Fund.

Ewan Grant

21 October 2020

Article by:

Ewan Grant

LImestone Coast Local News
Listen Live!
LImestone Coast Local News
LImestone Coast Local News
