Community 'Blindsided' By Retirement Living At Old Deep Sea Fishing Club

An announcement on Friday regarding the future development of the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore precinct has been met with community backlash.

Locals have spoken out since the announcement saying that they felt ‘blindsided’ by concept plans showing ‘Active Retirement/Residential’ facilities at the site of the former deep sea fishing club.

The map distributed by Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh on Friday also displayed a multi-deck carpark, hotel, commercial and residential on the northern side of Marina Drive, a Cultural Centre on the southern side of Marina Drive and residential living along the western side of Jordan Esplanade.

When contacted on Saturday about the potential of retirement/residential facilities in the precinct, Mr Singh said he believes that it is not the right site for retirement living.

“Personally, I think that site could have other uses and the proximity of the boat ramp precinct may not be the best fit for retirement living”, he told Triple M.

He described the announcement as ‘a lightening rod for commentary’ about the project over the past 24 hours.

“Community members have expressed many opinions on what they would like to see at the site, which is why the advisory committee is so important in developing the master plan for the jetty foreshore”, Mr Singh said.

A spokesperson from the Minister for Water, Property and Housing, Melinda Pavey, said that any proposed land use would need to be approved by Council as part of the planning approval process.

“The draft Concept Plan is just that, a draft, and the indicative land uses are a matter that will be progressed with the input of the PSAC before being packaged up and put to the wider Coffs Community next year”, they said.

“Retirement living was an option identified as part of the economic analysis undertaken for the preliminary concept plan in 2018. This option came up via former stakeholder engagement”.

“It is important to note that nothing is set in stone, and we will be working with the Advisory Committee to explore what the Coffs Community want the space used for”, the statement said.

The Committee announced on Friday includes Coffs Harbour Councillor’s Paul Amos and George Cecato, along with Ann Marie Leonard, Catherine Fowler, Pier Hotel owner Warren Skinner, Clark Webb, John Wait, Coffs Harbour Chamber President Ray Smith, Fish Co-op General Manager Bob St John, Bachrach Naumburger Group General Manager Steve Gooley, Marcus Blackwell and Louise McMeeking from the Department of Premier and Cabinet.