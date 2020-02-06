Community Christmas appeal

Barbara Beal presents Mayor Martin with donation to the Mount Gambier Community Mayor's Christmas Appeal on behalf of UFS Chemist

The Mount Gambier Community Mayor’s Christmas Appeal has reached new heights with the final tally of donations for 2019 hitting a record $36,742.35. The funds raised through the appeal were provided to local welfare agencies the Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul Society, Uniting Care Mount Gambier, ac.care and Lifeline South East who distributed food hampers and other goods locally to those in need at Christmas.

City of Mount Gambier Mayor Lynette Martin OAM expressed her gratitude for the generous support the appeal received.

“I am overwhelmed by the generosity of the businesses and individuals in our community and I am so thankful for the support, particularly to those who support the appeal each year,” Mayor Martin said.

The agencies have reported that this generosity has enabled the 2019 appeal to assist almost 550 children and teenagers, 800 adults and 450 families through the Christmas cheer program. - - Mayor Martin

“This magnificent result once again demonstrates what a caring community we have and our willingness to help those less fortunate - I am truly grateful and give my personal thanks to all donors.”

Long standing local pharmacy UFS Chemist made one of the final donations providing a generous $1000 to the 2019 appeal.

“UFS Chemist is proud to support the Mayor’s Christmas Appeal because as a community pharmacy our aim is to support our local community in various ways,” pharmacy manager Barbara Beal said.

In addition to donations from businesses, individuals and community groups the appeal was supported through a number of community initiatives including tins and a ‘tap and go’ eftpos system at local businesses, collections at Blue Lake Carols and the Christmas Parade, toys donated by the Mount Gambier Men’s Shed and the Mount Gambier Family Truck Show and a book drive coordinated by Mount Gambier Library and Collins Booksellers.

“I wish to thank everyone who has been involved in any kind of initiative that has assisted with the cause and acknowledge the hard work of the staff and volunteers from local agencies,” Mayor Martin said.

“Not only do these agencies play an important role for our city throughout the year, they go over and above during the festive season to ensure that everyone in our community can experience the joy of Christmas.”

Donations to the appeal can be made all year round through the following channels:

• Call Council on (08) 8721 2555 (option 2) with your credit card details on hand. Council staff can email you a tax invoice.

• In person at the City of Mount Gambier Customer Service counter - Civic Centre, 10 Watson Terrace.

• Send a cheque made out to 'City of Mount Gambier' PO Box 56 Mount Gambier SA 5290 with advice that the cheque is a donation to the Mayor's Christmas Appeal.''