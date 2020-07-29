Community Design Workshops to be held in Penola this week.

Wattle Range Council, together with Wax Design, is moving forward with phase two of the Penola Main Street Masterplan and Place Making Strategy project by hosting Community Design Workshops in Penola.

With social distancing requirements due to COVID-19, phase one of the project was conducted via survey. The survey was designed to assist the project team to gain a better understanding of what makes Penola a great place and what opportunities exist to enhance the Town Centre in the future. 198 submissions were received with the responses used to prepare a draft design framework and concept plan to reflect the community’s vision for the Town Centre.

Wattle Range Council Mayor, Des Noll is pleased with the number of survey responses received and encourages all members of the community to participate in the next phase of the project. “I am grateful to the 198 community members and visitors who provided valuable feedback in the Penola Masterplan survey. I am also pleased that 14.92% of responses received were from the youth of Penola who will be using the main street for many years to come. I encourage all members of the community to participate in the next phase of the project by attending the Community Design Workshops which will enable us to continue with this exciting project for Penola,” Mayor Noll said.

The interactive design workshops will be held at Rymill Hall, Cameron Street Penola on Friday 31st of July and Saturday 1st of August 2020. Due to COVID-19 requirements and recommendations, sessions will be limited to a maximum of 10 people per session. The structure of the consultation focuses on facilitating 13, 45-minute design sessions allowing 15 minutes between each session to ensure social distancing and cleaning requirements are upheld.

Sessions can be booked online using the link www.eventbrite.com.au/e/penola-community-design-workshop-tickets-114369889418.

Community members who do not have access to the internet or are having issues registering online can contact Council’s Community Development Officer, Sarah Marzec on (08) 8733 0900.

All other enquiries regarding the project can be directed to Council’s Director Development Services, Steve Chapple on (08) 8733 0900 or via email [email protected].