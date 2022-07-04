Community Heroes Recognised In Bendigo NAIDOC Week Celebrations

Ten community leaders have been recognised as part of NAIDOC Week Celebrations in Bendigo by the Bendigo and District Aboriginal Co-operative.

Five adults and five young people made up the recipients who were honoured at the launch of NAIDOC Week Celebrations in Bendigo.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

First Constable Isaac Brewster always dreamed of becoming a police officer and after eight years of being a tradie, he decided to make the career switch.

The 31-year-old Ngarrindjeri man won the Aboriginal Employment Award.

"I feel really honoured that the work I'm doing means a lot to other people, not just myself," he said.

"I want to be able to be a good leader and set a good example – not just for my daughter. I want to be a friend to everybody and just help everybody."

Other recipients for awards included Ron Murray who was recognised for his work supporting youth in the justice system.

Victorian Youth Congress member Amelia Leach won BDAC and Bendigo Zonta's inaugural Women and Girl's Award.

Weenthunga Women’s health Network member Elyse Franklin was awarded the Phil Brusch Scholarship.

National NAIDOC Award recipients were also announced at the weekend, with Australia’s favourite Ash Barty named Person of the Year for her contribution to youth sport and education.

A proud Ngaragu person, Barty was recognised for her sporting achievements and roll as an ambassador encouraging Indigenous youth to get active and explore the world of tennis.

In 2018, Barty became the National Indigenous Tennis Ambassador for Tennis Australia and is also an ambassador for the State Library of Queensland where she supports Indigenous education.

The other nine people who received awards were:

Lifetime Achievement Award – Dr Stanley Grant Snr AM

Female Elder Award – Dr Lois Peeler AM

Male Elder Award – Uncle Jack Charles

Sportsperson Award – Buddy Franklin

Youth Award – Elijah Manis

Creative Talent Award – Lowell Hunter

Caring for Country and Culture Award – Walter Jackson

Education Award – Professor Bronwyn Fredericks

Innovation Award – The Koori Mail newspaper

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: