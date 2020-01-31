Community Inclusion Celebration

Calling Spencer Park Residents!

Article heading image for Community Inclusion Celebration

The City of Albany is encouraging the Spencer Park community to join in the Inclusive Community Celebration to acknowledge International Day of People with Disability on Sunday 16 February from 10am to 1pm at the Spencer Park Shopping Centre.

The Inclusive Community Celebration is a free family event with craft markets, food stalls, a bouncy castle and live entertainment, giving people with disability the opportunity to participate as market stallholders and entertainers.

The City of Albany in partnership with Department of Communities, International Day of People with Disability and IGA, support and encourage everyone to head to Spencer Park Shopping Centre and enjoy the festivities.

31 January 2020

