Community invited to help welcome 'Great Vic' bike riders

On Saturday, November 23rd the township of Millicent will host up to 5,000 cyclists for an overnight stay, as part of their journey from the Limestone Coast to the Great Ocean Road for the Bicycle Network’s annual ‘Great Vic Bike Ride’.

The participants and their supporters will arrive in Millicent in the afternoon, after having had lunch at Beachport as they pedal their way from Robe, where the event kicks off that morning.

In its 36th year, this is the first time the Great Victorian Bike Ride has come into South Australia and Wattle Range Council are excited about the retail and tourism opportunities it will bring.

"Since the initial community meeting held back in June, Council has received a number of expressions of interest from groups and individuals who wish to participate in this great opportunity to showcase our region," Council's Director Development Services, Steve Chapple explained.

"Ideas have included a street party, community lights up event, meals (dinner and breakfast), experiences and attractions, local produce, accommodation, food and wine and more.

"To obtain a clearer understanding of the various activities that are being considered by the local community, Council now needs to confirm a list of all the planned activities," Mr Chapple said.

www.wattlerange.sa.gov.au/GVBR by no later than 12 noon on August 6. Individuals, clubs and organisations intending to undertake an activity during the visit by the Great Vic Bike Ride, should complete and return the form available the Council office or onlineby no later than 12 noon on August 6.

A second community meeting is being held on Wednesday, August 7 so that Council provide further information and assist community groups and organisations with the appropriate permits and forms required for the planned activities.

Time: 6 - 7pm Date: Wednesday, 7 August 2019 Location: Civic & Arts Centre, Ridge Terrace, Millicent

sjm@wattlerange.sa.gov.au by Tuesday, 6 August. To assist with seating and light supper please RSVP to Sarah Marzec, Community Development Officer on 8733 0900 orby Tuesday, 6 August.

"This is a great opportunity for the community of Wattle Range to create a vibrant event and memorable experiences for visitors to come back and stay another day," concluded Mr Chapple.