Community invited to participate in master plan for Millicent’s town centre

Wattle Range Council, together with Wax Design, are committed to moving forward with the Millicent Main Street Masterplan and Placemaking Strategy.

An online survey has been developed to begin the first stage the community consultation phase of this project. The results of the survey will support a second stage of consultation, a series of face-to face workshops, once the current social distancing restrictions have been lifted.

Wax Design was engaged by Council after a selective tender process and have an extensive award-winning body of work. In 2017, Wax Design was awarded the Mainstreet SA Public Space and Streetscape Award for the Victor Harbor Mainstreet Precinct project and received the Architecture SA Urban Design Award for the Willunga Main Street project in 2019.

The Millicent Main Street Masterplan and Placemaking Strategy project aims to enhance and protect the unique character of the town’s main street, encouraging increased activation, story-telling and cultural representation and providing a welcoming space for residents, businesses and visitors.

The survey will assist the project team to gain a better understanding of what makes Millicent a great place and what opportunities exist to enhance the town centre in the future. The results of the survey will be used to prepare a draft design framework and concept plan to reflect the community’s vision for the town centre. The design framework will then be made available for public comment.

Wattle Range Council Mayor Des Noll, encourages all members of the community to complete the survey: “Now more than ever we need to focus on positive building projects for the future. We are confident that a newly designed main street that will ensure Millicent becomes a must-stop town for visitors, and a great place to live and work.” Mayor Noll said.

Council’s Chief Executive Officer, Ben Gower and staff have been involved in supporting the community in a similar project in Penola. “It is clear to me that vibrant, re-imagined and re-energised main street and shopping areas act as the economic, cultural and social hubs of their communities. We look forward to working closely with the community and businesses as this masterplan takes shape,” Mr Gower said.

The survey will be available online on Council’s Facebook page and website at www.wattlerange.sa.gov.au/haveyoursay. Submissions will close on Wednesday, 23 September 2020.

Hard copy surveys are also available from the Millicent Council office, the Library and the Millicent Visitor Information Centre. These can be hand delivered to Council or via mail to Wattle Range Council, PO Box 27, Millicent SA 5280.