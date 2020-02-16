Community Supports Grief Stricken Family After Accident In Alligator Creek

Sharon France, a wonderful wife to Brad & Mum to 6 beautiful children was tragically killed on Friday, 14th February 2020 in a car truck collision in Alligator Creek only mins from their family home in Timberlands. 

Their youngest son only Kaiden 9 month old was in the car at the time and is now in intensive care & induced coma in Townsville. Brad is with Kaiden and children are currently staying with family in Mackay. 

Donate to the family here

