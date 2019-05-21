Community Voice Changes Black River Speed Limit While Detour In Place

For the next three months, you'll have to ease off the pedal as you drive through Black River.

You'll have to take extra care on the highway through Black River and drop your speedo from 100 to 80.

The speed reduction is in response to community feedback due to the Hervey Range Road detour.

While the Alice River bridge is reconstructed over the coming months, drivers are having to detour on Black River Road via the Bruce Highway to get back onto Hervey Range Road.

If the Alice River bridge repairs all go to plan, the reduced speed limit will finish on September 30.

WE'VE GOT A NEW MEMBER FOR HERBERT!

