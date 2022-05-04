Commuter Chaos Ahead As Victorian Bus Drivers Plan Strike Action

Thousands of public transport workers are expected to fulfil a proposed strike action on Friday, in search of better pay and working conditions.

The Transport Workers Union (TWU) is currently in talks of establishing a new enterprise bargaining agreement with major transport operators Ventura and Dyson.

The two companies employ nearly 3,000 people, but a conflict with the TWU has resulted in a disagreement on wage increase.

The Union also believe Ventura are holding out on issues relating to overtime pay and inadequate meal breaks.

An industrial action across Melbourne is set to take place on Friday morning, for 24 hours.

"We apologise for the inconvenience to the public," TWU Secretary for Victoria Mike McNess said.

"Striking is a last resort and the decision has not been made lightly by local bus drivers.

"However, many bus drivers have been left with no other choice in their pursuit of fair conditions."

The planned strike is set to result in chaotic scenes for Melbourne commuters, ahead of sporting games and events over the weekend.

