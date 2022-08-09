Commuter Chaos As NSW Train Services Cancelled Amid Industrial Action

Commuter chaos continues as NSW trains are once more affected by industrial action, with some services cancelled.

It comes as the rail union pushes to secure changes to a new fleet of intercity trains and reach a new enterprise bargaining agreement.

The state’s train operators late Monday warned that rail lines between central Sydney and Wollongong will be shut down for six hours due to planned strike action.

Sydney Trains and NSW Trains has advised services would not run between 10am and 4pm on Wednesday on the T4 Eastern and Illawarra, and South Coast lines.

Rail, Tram and Bus Union secretary Alex Claassens said the decision to suspended rail services was unwarranted, with about 90% of train crews still available to work.

"If [the network] is shut down, it will be because transport bureaucrats have simply decided they don’t want to run the trains, not because they can’t," he said on Monday.

“There is absolutely no reason for the Illawarra line to be shut down on Wednesday. The protected industrial action being taken by rail workers will, by design, impact very few workers at any one time,” Claassens said.

Commuters are warned that additional services may also be cancelled or run on a reduced timetable from 6am-10am and from 4pm-6pm.

