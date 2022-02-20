Commuter Chaos As NSW Trains Are Cancelled Amid Union Dispute

Tens of thousands of commuters have been left stranded across Sydney and parts of NSW on Monday, after all train services were abruptly cancelled.

Both the NSW Government and the train union are pointing the finger over what sparked the cancellation.

It comes after negotiations began on Sunday night between the parties, where government lawyers wanted to stop the Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) from taking industrial action.

The union says its workers are prepared to drive trains when they are allowed.

"We're ready to drive the trains whenever the NSW Government will let us. All members were at work, ready to work. They were ready and waiting to crew the trains only to be told the trains aren't running today," a statement from RTBU NSW Secretary Alex Claassens.

"There is no impediment, only stubbornness on behalf of the NSW Government."

Mr Classens said the Union were preparing to take protected industrial action today, relaying that it would not have impacted commuters.

"I just want to make the point straight up, we are not on strike, this is not a strike," he said.

"We're ready to work. They blocked out their workforce and they've inconvenienced the people of NSW."

Buses will replace only a select few services as headaches continue for those needing to travel.

The situation adds further fuel to a standoff between the union and the state government over an enterprise agreement.

The service closure issue will return to Fair Work on Monday, the same day international borders reopen to overseas flights at Sydney airport.

