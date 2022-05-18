Commuter Chaos Brings Regional V/Line Trains To A Standstill

Commuter chaos in Victoria as regional trains have been brought to a standstill over a “communications fault”.

Major delays of up to 90 minutes continued Wednesday on V/Line trains, including Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong, Gippsland and Seymour.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victoria Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

The Department of Transport has recommended passengers reconsider travel on the V/Line network until the issue has been resolved.

“Due to a communications outage, which restricts the ability for the V/Line Control Centre to communicate with trains on the network, out of an abundance of caution, all services on the regional network are currently suspended,” a transport spokesperson said.

“V/Line engineers are working with our communication partners to rectify the issue as soon as possible"

“V/Line services currently on the metropolitan network continue to operate as normal,” they said.

Meantime, V/Line are instigating an alternate travel plan which will be made available once it has been confirmed.

“We are assessing the situation and will advise when trains will resume,” V/Line advised.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr