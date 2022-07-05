Commuter Chaos Expected Across Sydney’s Rail Network With Planned Industrial Action To Go Ahead

The New South Wales government has failed in its bid to suspend planned industrial action across Sydney’s rail network this week.

Instead, commuters can expect major disruptions on Wednesday, forcing many to find other modes of transport or work from home.

Premier Dominic Perrottet on Monday, announced that state government was filing action against the Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) in the Fair Work Commission hoping to block another round of industrial action.

The premier said the decision to request the Fair Work intervene was “not made lightly” but was the “only way” to put a stop to the industrial action by rail workers.

“Anything we can do to cease that industrial action we will,” he said on Tuesday morning.

Perrottet claimed that the cost of the City Metro and Southwest projects could be blown out by almost $250 million if the state’s rail workers are allowed to go ahead with this week’s planned strikes.

