Commuter Chaos With Train Delays Expected Across Sydney Amid Ongoing Industrial Action

More disruptions are expected across the NSW rail network today with Sydney commuters warned to prepare for delays.

A significantly reduced timetable is running amid ongoing industrial action with claims from the Rail, Tram and Bus Union that the new intercity fleet does not meet safety guidelines.

Sydney Trains CEO Matt Longland said four lines will be impacted including the T2 Inner West and Leppington, T3 Bankstown and T8 Airport and South lines.

"We're looking to operate a reduced frequency timetable," he said.

"So, we will have trains operating. They'll only be operating around about every 30 minutes.

"So, customers will need to wait longer, and their trips will need to wait longer, and their trips will take longer to get to where they need to get to," he said.

But, Rail Train and Bus Union (RTBU) NSW said commuters are not the target of the action.

"The RTBU has deliberately designed these actions to cause maximum frustration for the senior management and the government," RTBU NSW secretary Alex Claassens said.

"We're fairly confident though that they can run a decent service (on Wednesday)."

