Compassionate City Charter

A Compassionate City is about creating a community that supports each other through times of grief, illness, loss and death.

The Charter is a vision or roadmap that is used to guide people toward achieving a common goal.

Often people find it hard to ask for help, and sometimes people don’t know how to offer help or even connect with someone who is going through a hard time.

The City of Albany would like to know how they can make the Albany a more compassionate city and would greatly appreciate a

representative from your organisation/group/club attending a workshop to provide your input.

