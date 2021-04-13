Compilation Of BT Taking The Piss Out Of Jay-Z After He Went Early On Some Injury News

During Saturday afternoon’s call of St Kilda v West Coast, Jay Clark on the boundary saw Rowan Marshall come off the ground appearing in a lot of pain from a foot injury.

Jay-Z thought Marshall was done for the day, but he got back on and played a role in the Saints massive comeback win.

Unfortunately for Jay-Z, Brian Taylor wasn’t going to let him live it down when Marshall started the third quarter!

