Concern Grows As 2000 Nurses Leave WA’s Health System Dissatisfied

The number of nurses walking out on the WA Health system is far too high according to the State Opposition as the state gears up to receiving Covid cases.

The West Australian have revealed about 2000 full and part time contracted nurses quit the public health system between April and November this year.

However, the state government insists the recruitment drive is in full swing with a large intake of graduates entering the sector in early 2022.

“There are currently 15,566 FTE nurses working for WA health. In 2021 an additional 1,259 nurses and midwives were recruited to WA hospitals,” a government spokesperson said.

“With a workforce of over 50,000 people there will always be some staff leaving the sector, either into retirement or into other employment

“The McGowan Government’s $2.3 billion health investment will fund additional nurses and doctors working on our hospital wards and build extra capacity as a safeguard for WA’s transition.”

Meanwhile, shadow health minister Libby Mettam remains concerned there is far too much knowledge leaving the system.

"It is not just the sheer number, but also the experience that is being lost as well," she said.

"With our health system on its knees and borders opening to Covid shortly, we need to ensure that we have the necessary staff to deal with this pandemic." - Minister Libby Mettam

Earlier in the year a ‘Your Voice in Health’ survey, confirmed that job satisfaction is at an all-time low, with only 39 per cent feeling “valued and recognised” for their work, while 62 per cent said that they didn’t believe their organisation cared about their health and wellbeing.

