UPDATE 12.15pm

Rowan LEFEVRE has been located safe and well. Thank-you for your assistance.

Further to the below, Rowan was located approximately 600m from Hut Pool along Blackwood River. This was approximately 2.5KMs from where the kayak was located.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Concerns are held for the safety of Rowan James Lefevre (19 years).



He was last seen at around 1.30 pm on Wednesday 9 October 2019 in the Schroeder area near Augusta.

Rowan had set off for a paddle in a kayak by himself on the Blackwood River from the area of Possy Road heading towards Alexander Bridge. Rowan is not an experienced kayaker.



Rowan is described as 170 cm tall, slim build (52 kg) and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue board shorts, a dark t-shirt, a faded black peak cap and thongs.



A kayak believed to be Rowan’s kayak was located on the river bank with the paddle inside some 6.5 kms downstream from his starting point.



Anyone who has seen Rowan or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Police immediately on 131444. Police Reference - IR 091019 1753 13535.