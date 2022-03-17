Concerns Escalate Over Sluggish Booster Rollout

Complacency concerns are on the rise amid escalating cases of BA.2, a sub-variant of the Omicron strain.

With an increased rate of transmissibility, seven times more infectious than the original strain, leading epidemiologist, and former World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiologist, Professor Adrian Esterman said he is not surprised at the sudden spike in numbers.

‘It’s much more transmissible than BA.1. In fact, its transmissibility is getting up to the level of measles, which is the most contagious disease we know," he told the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP).

"So, I don’t think this is a one off; I think we’ll [continue to] see increasing case numbers." - Prof Esterman

Meanwhile, as eased restrictions signal a return to normal for many, health experts remain cautious, flagging fourth doses of a Covid vaccine for those who are in a vulnerable cohort, or immunocompromised.

In an opinion piece for The Conversation, Professor Nathan Bartlett, from the University of Newcastle's School of Biomedical Sciences and Pharmacy, said the coming wave of the new Omicron BA2 variant means "the situation has changed again".

"It's likely the coming surge means we'll need a fourth Covid vaccine as we hit winter," Professor Bartlett wrote.

But, the uptake of a third booster dose has been sluggish across jurisdictions, despite state and territory leaders calling for more people to roll up their sleeves.

A degree of pandemic fatigue along with soft messaging around Omicron being a mild illness which everyone will eventually get, is the rationale behind lagging vaccine rates.

The Burnet Institute's epidemiologist Mike Toole, said the approach has made people reluctant.

“I think it’s going to put us in a vulnerable position as we approach winter. We could be hit with a double whammy – Covid and a flu outbreak,” he purported.

Currently, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) only recommends a fourth dose for severely immunocompromised Australians.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 7,151

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 140 / 4

Northern Territory

New cases: TBA

Covid-related deaths: TBA

Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 1,311

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 39 / 3

Queensland

New cases: 7,190

Covid-related deaths: 10

Hospital and ICU admissions: 263 / 19

New South Wales

New cases: 20,087

Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,037 / 34

Victoria

New cases: 9,752

Covid-related deaths: 7

Hospital and ICU admissions: 197 / 23

South Australia

New cases: 4,474

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 132 / 8

Tasmania

New cases: 1,859

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 25 / 3

New Zealand

New cases: 19,566

Covid-related deaths: 10

Hospital and ICU admissions: 930 / 23

