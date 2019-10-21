Concerns for missing man

The search for Matthew Shane Boyd is continuing today in the Wheatbelt District.

It is believed Mr BOYD was travelling with a friend when his vehicle became bogged. The pair walked in separate directions and the friend was located in farmland near Dalwallinu.

His vehicle was located on the weekend in scrub land near Carlyarn Nature Reserve. Police resources and SES volunteers will be utilized today to search the area and surround.

Police are asking local farmers and home owners to inspect sheds and other areas within their properties.

Police have ongoing concerns for the welfare of Mr BOYD and ask anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, or anyone who sees him to contact police immediately on 131 444.