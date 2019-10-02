Concerns For Perth Man

Albany Police have concerns for the welfare of 51-year-old Mathew DWYER from Beaconsfield.

Around 7.30am this morning, police were advised that members of the public had located a backpack and car keys on Bluff Knoll belonging to Mr DWYER. His vehicle, a white Nissan Campervan was located in the car park at Bluff Knoll north east of Albany in the Great Southern region.

Police have been unable to locate Mr DWYER who is described as approximately 180cms tall, with a slim build and grey balding hair. He is possibly wearing long pants and a blue top. He may also be wearing a jumper.

Albany Police are currently working with local Rangers, Department of Fire and Emergency Services in an effort to locate Mr DWYER.

Anyone who sights Mr DWYER or has any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police immediately on 131 444.