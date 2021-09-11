Concerns For Regional Victoria As The State Records 392 New Local COVID Cases

Victoria has recorded 392 new local cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 107 linked to known outbreaks.

There were 48,063 tests and 36,534 vaccines administered.

More regional locations have been added to the Victoria exposure sites list, including Lorne, Daylesford, Geelong, Dandenong.

There are also more concerns after COVID-19 was detected in Ballarat wastewater.

You can check out the full list of exposure sites here.

