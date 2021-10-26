There are fears a Covid cluster could be emerging in the South East after a new Covid case was detected on Tuesday.

An unvaccinated 17-year-old boy presented to the Gold Coast University Hospital where he was diagnosed with Covid.

Concerns of a Covid outbreak on the Gold Coast

It’s believed he became infected after being in close contact with someone who had travelled from NSW, authorities are investigating how that person entered into the state.

Health authorities are working to trace the contacts of the teenagers and so far have listed the Surfside bus route 700 from Coolangatta to Miami as low risk, last Monday and Tuesday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszcuzk is encouraging Queenslanders to get vaccinated as soon a possible.

“I don’t care where people get their vaccine I only care that they get one and they get one fast. Queensland has the opportunity to get a head start, to get ahead of the virus, and get vaccinated before the outbreak arrives.”

We’re being reminded to check the Queensland health website as health authorities update the exposure site list.

