Concerns Raised For Player Protection Following Franklin's Rare Milestone

The Sunday Rub crew spoke about the "fantastic spectacle" of Buddy Franklin's 1000th goal, and Geelong's response to the lack of protection for its players.

"From a security perspective there's no doubt it was an outright failure," Jay Clark said.

Jay explained how both Zach Tuohy and Jeremy Cameron were collided into by fans, as thousands of punters sprinted towards the milestone player for the rare AFL tradition.

"The AFL may not say this publicly, but privately they're uncomfortable with what happened."

