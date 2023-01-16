Concerns V/Line Wont Cope With Passenger Increase When Price Caps Are Implemented

There are concerns the slashing of V/Line fare prices could lead to overcrowded services when implemented next month.

A promise by the State Government pre-election, the Labor Government has capped the travel cost anywhere in the state on V/line services to $9.20 – aligning regional fare prices with metropolitan Melbourne.

The changes come as a welcoming relief to regional commuters, with paper tickets reaching up to $46 for a one-way journey to certain locations.

But the Public Transport Users Association is worried the changes will result in more people using the system causing overcrowding.

The association’s Daniel Bowen said the system currently can’t handle more passengers, with urgent upgrades needed to accommodate the price caps.

“We’re already hearing of people crowded out of train services, the longer-distant trains in some cases are already booked out,” Mr Bowen said.

The price changes will come into effect from March 31.

