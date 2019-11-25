Concert In The Clouds: The Biggest Concert Australia Has EVER Seen!

You know what it's like when you go along to a concert. The rumble of the bass, the excitement builds and FINALLY the crowd lets out an almighty screams as your favourite acts appears on stage!

Enter stage left, Concert In The Clouds every Sunday in December, 12-7pm.

This first of it's kind, a simulcast 'mega-concert' across multiple stations, promises access to some of the biggest acts in the world, right from the comfort of your phone or home rock out on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.

Live performances from the worlds biggest rock acts, across the Triple M & Hit Network, including our DAB stations, the HUGE line-up changes every week, with highlights from your favourite Triple M personalities live music experiences available on the Triple M app every week.



Announced on Triple M this morning, you'll hear backstage stories from your favourite Triple M personalities and their favourite live music memories.

Catch up on the announcement:





Your line-up this week, December 1.



Triple M Network

12 noon- The Police, Australian Crawl, REM, KISS

1pm - Green Day, Diesel, Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow

2pm - U2, Birds Of Tokyo * on Triple M and the Hit Network

3pm - Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Cure, Divinyls

4pm - Coldplay and Nirvana * on Triple M and the Hit Network

5pm - Guns N' Roses, Paul Kelly, Foreigner

6pm - AC/DC

Triple M Aussie

12 noon- AC/DC

1pm - Diesel

2pm - Birds Of Tokyo, Australian Crawl

3pm - Divinyls, Choirboys

4pm - INXS

5pm - The Angels

6pm - Cold Chisel



MMM Hard N Heavy

12 noon- AC/DC

1pm - Rage Against The Machine

2pm - Iron Maiden

3pm - Judas Priest

4pm - Ozzy Osbourne

5pm - Guns N' Roses

6pm - Metallica

Triple M Country

12 noon- Taylor Swift

1pm - Luke Combs

2pm - Sheryl Crow

3pm - Chris Stapleton

4pm - Brother Osbourne

5pm - Florida Georgia Line

6pm - Keith Urban

Triple M Classic Rock Digital

12 noon- The Beatles

1pm - Bruce Spingsteen

2pm - Led Zeppelin

3pm - Led Zeppelin

4pm - Creedence Clearwater Revival

5pm - Deep Purple

6pm - Cold Chisel

Triple M Greatest Hits

12 noon- Adele, Police, Goo Goo Dolls, John Farnham

1pm - Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow, Foreigner

2pm - U2, Birds Of Tokyo

3pm - Billy Joel, Red Hot Chili Peppers

4pm - Coldplay, Nirvana

5pm - Dire Straits

6pm - Pink



