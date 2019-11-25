Concert In The Clouds: The Biggest Concert Australia Has EVER Seen!
The Biggest Concert Aus Has Seen
You know what it's like when you go along to a concert. The rumble of the bass, the excitement builds and FINALLY the crowd lets out an almighty screams as your favourite acts appears on stage!
Enter stage left, Concert In The Clouds every Sunday in December, 12-7pm.
This first of it's kind, a simulcast 'mega-concert' across multiple stations, promises access to some of the biggest acts in the world, right from the comfort of your phone or home rock out on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.
Live performances from the worlds biggest rock acts, across the Triple M & Hit Network, including our DAB stations, the HUGE line-up changes every week, with highlights from your favourite Triple M personalities live music experiences available on the Triple M app every week.
Announced on Triple M this morning, you'll hear backstage stories from your favourite Triple M personalities and their favourite live music memories.
Catch up on the announcement:
Your line-up this week, December 1.
Triple M Network
12 noon- The Police, Australian Crawl, REM, KISS
1pm - Green Day, Diesel, Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow
2pm - U2, Birds Of Tokyo * on Triple M and the Hit Network
3pm - Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Cure, Divinyls
4pm - Coldplay and Nirvana * on Triple M and the Hit Network
5pm - Guns N' Roses, Paul Kelly, Foreigner
6pm - AC/DC
Triple M Aussie
12 noon- AC/DC
1pm - Diesel
2pm - Birds Of Tokyo, Australian Crawl
3pm - Divinyls, Choirboys
4pm - INXS
5pm - The Angels
6pm - Cold Chisel
MMM Hard N Heavy
12 noon- AC/DC
1pm - Rage Against The Machine
2pm - Iron Maiden
3pm - Judas Priest
4pm - Ozzy Osbourne
5pm - Guns N' Roses
6pm - Metallica
Triple M Country
12 noon- Taylor Swift
1pm - Luke Combs
2pm - Sheryl Crow
3pm - Chris Stapleton
4pm - Brother Osbourne
5pm - Florida Georgia Line
6pm - Keith Urban
Triple M Classic Rock Digital
12 noon- The Beatles
1pm - Bruce Spingsteen
2pm - Led Zeppelin
3pm - Led Zeppelin
4pm - Creedence Clearwater Revival
5pm - Deep Purple
6pm - Cold Chisel
Triple M Greatest Hits
12 noon- Adele, Police, Goo Goo Dolls, John Farnham
1pm - Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow, Foreigner
2pm - U2, Birds Of Tokyo
3pm - Billy Joel, Red Hot Chili Peppers
4pm - Coldplay, Nirvana
5pm - Dire Straits
6pm - Pink
For all that matters in Triple M Rock News: