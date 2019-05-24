Concert Review: Midnight Oil Rock Thirroul Ahead Of Their European Tour

Next stop, Canberra

24 May 2019

The Oils kicked off their warm-ups for The Big Red Bash last night at Anitas Theatre at Thirroul – near the Gong.

 If you missed out on the “Oils playing the pubs” era, this was about as intimate, hot, sweaty and loud as it gets.

 

Next stop, Canberra. Then their Europe tour begins.

Check out the playlist – if you couldn’t get a ticket, you missed out.

  1. Run By Night
  2. Knife's Edge
  3. Safety Chain Blues
  4. Don't Wanna Be The One
  5. Dust
  6. Tin Legs & Tin Mines
  7. Bullroarer
  8. King of the Mountain 
  9. Concrete 
  10. Antarctica 
  11. Feeding Frenzy 
  12. Short Memory 
  13. My Country 
  14. Luritja Way 
  15. Tarkine 
  16. Dreamworld
  17. The Dead Heart 
  18. Power and the Passion
  19. Forgotten Years

ENCORE:

20. US Forces
21. Only the Strong
22. Beds Are Burning
23. Best of Both Worlds 

