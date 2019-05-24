Concert Review: Midnight Oil Rock Thirroul Ahead Of Their European Tour

The Oils kicked off their warm-ups for The Big Red Bash last night at Anitas Theatre at Thirroul – near the Gong.
If you missed out on the “Oils playing the pubs” era, this was about as intimate, hot, sweaty and loud as it gets.
Next stop, Canberra. Then their Europe tour begins.
Check out the playlist – if you couldn’t get a ticket, you missed out.
- Run By Night
- Knife's Edge
- Safety Chain Blues
- Don't Wanna Be The One
- Dust
- Tin Legs & Tin Mines
- Bullroarer
- King of the Mountain
- Concrete
- Antarctica
- Feeding Frenzy
- Short Memory
- My Country
- Luritja Way
- Tarkine
- Dreamworld
- The Dead Heart
- Power and the Passion
- Forgotten Years
ENCORE:
20. US Forces
21. Only the Strong
22. Beds Are Burning
23. Best of Both Worlds
