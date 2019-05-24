Concert Review: Midnight Oil Rock Thirroul Ahead Of Their European Tour

The Oils kicked off their warm-ups for The Big Red Bash last night at Anitas Theatre at Thirroul – near the Gong.

If you missed out on the “Oils playing the pubs” era, this was about as intimate, hot, sweaty and loud as it gets.

Next stop, Canberra. Then their Europe tour begins.

Check out the playlist – if you couldn’t get a ticket, you missed out.

Run By Night Knife's Edge Safety Chain Blues Don't Wanna Be The One Dust Tin Legs & Tin Mines Bullroarer King of the Mountain Concrete Antarctica Feeding Frenzy Short Memory My Country Luritja Way Tarkine Dreamworld The Dead Heart Power and the Passion Forgotten Years

ENCORE:

20. US Forces

21. Only the Strong

22. Beds Are Burning

23. Best of Both Worlds

