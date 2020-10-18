CONFIRMED | Anthony Maroon Will Be The Half-Time Entertainment During The NRLW Grand Final

Well, it's officially Anthony Maroon will be the half-time entertainment during the NRLW Grand Final. 

After singing the national anthem at last year's Premiership decider, Maroon (who loves to make a bet) decided to take on Mark Geyer and have a wager on the Preliminary Final between the Panthers and Rabbitohs. 

And once again Maroon lost another bet. 

If you aren't heading to ANZ Stadium next Sunday, not to worry because it will be broadcasted live across the Triple M Network at 5pm (AEDT). 

18 October 2020

