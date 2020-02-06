CONFIRMED: Corey Parker Coming Out Of Retirement To Play For Brisbane

The cat is officially out of the bag - or should that be the Bronco is out of the stable?

Corey Parker has confirmed that he is coming out of retirement to play for Brisbane at the upcoming NRL Nines tournaments in Perth.

The Broncos veteran - he played 347 NRL matches during his career, all of those for Brisbane - retired almost four years ago but said he was "pumped" to wear his "beloved jersey" again.

Listeners of Triple M's The Big Breakfast with Marto, Margaux and Nick Cody may remember that Margaux, Parker's wife, teased a huge Broncos announcement live on-air three weeks ago.

But the wheels came off pretty quickly for poor Margaux, and now that she can talk about what the announcement was, she explained what went wrong.

