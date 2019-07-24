CONFIRMED | James Maloney To Leave The Penrith Panthers

James Maloney will be leaving the Panthers at the end of the season, the club has confirmed in a statement.

The 33-year-old is set to be granted a release on the final year of his contract with Penrith in order to take up a deal with the Super League.

Triple M's Mark "MG" Geyer reacted to the breaking news just before 11.30am, saying "he's done his job".

Listen below:

It's believed the veteran playmaker will be heading to the South of France after inking a three-year deal with Catalans Dragons.

“James has made no secret of his sincere desire to finish his rugby league career with a stint in the Super League,” Panthers Chairman Dave O’Neill said.

“Considering the outstanding service he has given to Panthers over the last two seasons and to our game over the last decade, we believe he has earned that right.

“The overseas opportunity recently offered to James, his wife Jess, and their young family is one they are genuinely excited about pursuing together.

“When we farewell James at the end of the season, we will do so knowing he has made an incredibly positive impact on our club and the next generation of players who will carry it forward.”

Maloney's final home game of the regular season will be on Sunday September 8.

