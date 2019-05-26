CONFIRMED: Josh Hodgson To Be On The Sidelines For Extended Period

Canberra Raiders linchpin Josh Hodgson is expected to be out for an extended period out time through injury.

Hodgson suffered a thumb injury during the Raiders loss to the Cowboys with League journalist James Hooper confirming the extent of the injury on Triple M Sunday Footy.

The Raiders now face an injury crisis with Hodgson to join fellow Englishman John Bateman plus Jordan Rapana and Joey Leilua in the casualty ward.

The Raiders are expected to also be without Jack Wighton, Nic Cotric and Josh Papalii for their clash against the Bulldogs next Saturday night, with all three set to play Origin.