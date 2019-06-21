Confirmed Meningococcal Case: Wagga Wagga

Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) has advised the community of an 18-year-old male who is being treated at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital for confirmed Meningococcal disease.

Close contacts of the man have been offered clearance antibiotics and other low-level contacts will be provided information on the disease.

“Meningococcal can be a very serious illness,” said Director Public Health Unit, Tracey Oakman.

“People should be aware of the symptoms and see early medical care.”

Symptoms of meningococcal disease may include some of the following:

• Sudden onset of fever;

• Severe headache;

• Weakness, drowsiness, confusion or coma;

• Nausea and vomiting;

• Dislike of bright lights;

• Rash of red-purple spots; and

• A stiff neck.

“Early identification and treatment of the disease is vital and in most cases the infection is effectively treated with antibiotics,” Mrs Oakman said.

“People experiencing these symptoms should contact their General Practitioner and or present at their local hospital Emergency Department.”

Vaccination for the disease is available on the National Immunisation Program for infants at 12 months of age and adolescents in Year 10.

Any adolescents aged 15 to 19 years who miss the vaccine in school are eligible for a free Vaccine from their GP.

For more information download a NSW Health Fact Sheet:

https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/factsheets/Pages/meningococcal_disease.aspx