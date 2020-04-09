CONFIRMED: NRL Season To Restart In May

The ARL Commission has this evening confirmed that they will be re-starting the competition next month.

According to NRL.com, ARL Commissioner Wayne Pearce said that he was "pleased to announced" that the competition would re-commence on May 28.

"The details on the competition structure we haven't got yet because the landscape is changing around government boundaries," Pearce is quoted as saying. "That will feed into the complexity structure.

"Today what we landed on was a starting date.

"We haven't finalised what that [competition] looks like yet. Why we want to firm up a date is to give certainty to players and their schedules, clubs and thousands of people who are out of work through clubs and millions of fans.

"It's a mark for everyone to work towards that's associated with the game."

The decision was made after the game's innovations committee and the ARL Commission met on Thursday, followed by phone calls to representatives from each of the 16 clubs.

Pearce heads up the innovations committee, along with Roosters coach Trent Robinson, Raiders CEO Don Furner, RLPA CEO Clint Newton, head of football Graham Annesley, former NSW deputy premier Troy Grant, NRL chief commercial officer Andrew Abdo and chief corporate affairs officer Liz Deegan.

Pearce continued: "Because we're talking about seven weeks away the landscape is changing significantly.

"It was only a few days ago it was looking like we were having to go into an isolation bubble scenario with the support of a state government who are doing a fantastic job.

"The rate of increase in infections has come right down."

As to what the structure of the remainder of the season looks like, Pearce suggested that it was unlikely we'd see a conference-type set-up.

"We're leaning towards a competition structure that looks more aligned with what we've currently got. We're not going to the conference scenario at the moment," he said.

"We've currently got support from the NSW government in terms of if we adhere to public health guidelines and make sure our players follow those guidelines we are able to train and play provided we have strict measures around testing the players and put other protocols in place to minimise the risk of infection within the playing group and community.

"What's really important for us is the welfare issue. We're working with respective governments - NZ, Victorian and Queensland - for teams that have to travel. The welfare issue of players being away from families is a significant factor we need to address."

