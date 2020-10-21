Confirmed: The INXS Musical Is Happening So Live Baby, Live!

The rumours have been circulating for months and today, the dream is coming alive for INXS fans. Michael Cassel Group has announced the development of a new original musical, featuring the music of INXS.

Not much more is known about the production but it will be a new, original musical that ties the many, many hits from INXS into the story. As producer Michael Cassel suggests:

“This presents an exciting opportunity to create a new theatrical story, using an extraordinary catalogue that has been enjoyed throughout the decades both here in Australia and internationally.”

It would appear that the Aussie legends have taken the lead from Queen's We Will Rock You and developed their own foray into musical theatre.

INXS's long term manager, CM Murphy, has proven to be an outside the square thinker and this latest project is just another example of that.

“INXS’s music just continues to push new boundaries and capture the attention and hearts of people around the world. Their music is like poetry, it tells stories, such beautiful stories, it’s just extraordinary. We’re now going to explore how we take these stories into a new dimension; the theatre. And in a time when everything is dark, to be able to speak about creating something new is really special. It’s a light at the end of the darkness.”

Let's just hope that by the time the musical is ready for consumption, this Covid-19 thing is well and truly a thing of the past and we can all enjoy live shows, in person, again.

There's no word on when we can expect the show to be ready but based on the news that INXS's The Very Best is about to be certified Diamond here in Oz for selling 500,000 copies, there certainly seems to be a demand for more new stuff from the legendary Aussie rock act.

Of course, we couldn't help but revisit a chat from the archives with the late, great Michael Hutchence. Of course, their music went all over the world, but what influenced the influencers?

