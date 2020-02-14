CONFIRMED | Townsville Will Host Wallaroos And Wallabies This July

World-Class Rugby is heading to Townsville this July at Queensland Country Bank Stadium.

Save the date, it’s all happening on July 18 PLUS it’s a double-header.

When our city hosts the Test for the first time, we’ll see the Qantas Wallabies take on Fiji and the Buildcorp Wallaroos will face Canada.

Rugby Australia Chief Executive, Raele Castle is excited for the opportunity.

“The Qantas Wallabies and Buildcorp Wallaroos are coming to Townsville for the first time this July and we are ready to turn the city Gold ahead of this historic double-header.

“We were hugely impressed by Queensland Country Bank Stadium and the offering it will provide for fans, both from the North Queensland region and for those travelling from interstate and abroad.

“It’s a world-class facility that the sports-loving people of North Queensland have been craving for many years and we look forward to being one of the first sports to experience the venue.”

Set a reminder now, tickets are available from April 22 via Ticketek.

