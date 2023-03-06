Congratulations To This Cannonvale Woman!

A Cannonvale woman believes she manifested her miraculous $127,000 Super 66 win on the weekend after banking on her family’s lucky numbers.



The Whitsunday resident held one of the two division one winning entries in Super 66 draw 4343 on Saturday 4 March 2023 and took home a total prize of $127,955.25.



“Honestly, this is such an amazing feeling! I can’t believe we won!” the winning woman exclaimed when an official from The Lott confirmed her windfall.



“Everything revolves around the number 6 in our lives, it’s our lucky number.



“I told my family last week that I was going to try Super 66 and to put into the world thoughts about winning so we might be able to buy our first home.



“Lo and behold, it seemed to work and we’re going to be able to find our family home after all!”



The winning woman shared she wasn’t sure how much she’d won at first.



“I didn’t realise how much it was at first and was jumping around thinking it was $16,000,” she laughed.



“When it dawned on me that it was more than $120,000, I was speechless.



“I called my husband and he was shaking! He didn’t even believe me at first!



“This will change our lives, it’s absolutely amazing.”



The woman’s winning entry was purchased online at thelott.com – the official home of Australia’s lotteries.



The winning numbers in Super 66 draw 4343 on Saturday 4 March 2023 were 9, 9, 3, 6, 9 and 8.



Super 66 is an add-on game played with Saturday Gold Lotto, Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto, Oz Lotto and Powerball.



The Lott’s division one winning tally has now reached 291 so far this financial year, including 69 won by Golden Casket customers.