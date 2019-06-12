CONGRATULATIONS | Townsville's Youngest Pilot Ever Has Just Scored His License

A young Townsville flying enthusiast has proven that dreams really do come true!

This week Nathan Brown celebrated his 18th birthday, which also marks the day he's able to try for his commercial pilot license- and he got it!

On the morning of his 18th birthday, the former Townsville Grammar student took to Townsville skies to prove that he's able to earn his license and he passed with flying (pardon the pun) colours.

Nathan is now the youngest pilot in Townsville and the newest member of the Townsville Helicopters team where he'll be found helping out in the Theory Classroom and around the Hangar.

While it hasn't been confirmed, it's believed that Nathan could be the youngest Australian ever to have passed with type of license!

The 18-year-old celebrated with two delicious cakes, one for his birthday and the other for scoring his CPL.