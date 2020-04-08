Conor McKenna Reveals Plans To Return To Ireland Permanently

Look away now Bombers fan, dashing defender Conor McKenna has revealed this his AFL career will come to an end sooner rather than later.

McKenna has spent plenty of time back in Ireland in recent times.

The 24 year-old revealed in an interview with BBC Northern Ireland that he is considering returning back to his homeland permanently as soon as the end of this season.

McKenna has played 73 games for the Bombers since being drafted as a rookie in 2014.