Consent Lab Pushes For New Lack Of Consent Classification

Non-for-profit Consent Labs are working to have a new classification introduced to movies warning viewers of a lack of consent.

The push for the new classification comes as research from Consent Lab reveals that at least 57 percent of Australians would not recognise a lack of consent in TV and movies.

The current classifications include nudity, coarse language, drug use, profanity and more with Consent Labs currently in discussions with the Classification Board to have lack of consent added to the list.

Stay up-to-date on the current affairs with The Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s latest news as it hits.

Consent Labs believe that adding the new classification will allow viewers to make informed decisions as to the media they are consuming.

“Everywhere we look, we’re making progress on consent,” she said.

“Yet three in five are still unable to recognise non-consensual acts in popular films and Tv shows.”

The research by Consent Lab reveals that 2 in 3 Australians are unsure as to what the national or state laws are around sexual consent, while 93 percent of Australians believe more education surrounding consent should be provided.

The majority of the 93 percent believe education should be provided through Australian primary schools, high schools, workplaces, parents and in government course.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.