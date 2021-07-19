Construction Ban Across Central Coast Sees Thousands Out Of Work

With construction sites and non-essential retail shut down for the next two weeks in Greater Sydney, a quarter of a million people are out of work.

From Monday July 19, Central Coast roads will be practically empty until construction and retail opens back up on July 31.

This shutdown is expected to cost the state’s economy $1.4 billion.

Central Coast Covid-19 Updates:

Australian Council of Social Service CEO Dr Cassandra Goldie said the Government needs to work urgently to fix a gap left in the current support package for the most vulnerable.

“If you’re getting social security, you are excluded for disaster payments. People in the most vulnerable situations are being excluded altogether and they’ll go right back down to just $315 per week”, she said.

The State Government is being urged to change the rule that allows Sydney tradies to work in the Hunter.

Despite the halt on all construction across Greater Sydney, tradies are still allowed to travel to the Hunter region to work on major projects.

MP Sonia Hornery has written a letter to Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian urging the State Government to re-think their decision.

