Construction Has Started On Australia's First "Bunnings Hotel" & We're Already Dreaming Of Sausage Sizzle Room Service

It certainly hasn't been the easiest start to the year and/ or decade but if January 2020 taught us anything, it's to find the silver lining.

And this, friends, is the most silver of them all.

Construction has begun on Australia's first "Bunnings Hotel", which will open its doors in Doncaster, Melbourne, late next year.

The Bunnings Warehouse itself is something to be marvelled at; a $90 million multi-level building spanning 11,000 square metres and featuring a dual-level car park and playground.

But the store will then be topped by an Accor hotel which - say 9News - will be including Bunnings sausage sizzles in the all-you-can-eat brekkie buffet.

The Mercure Melbourne Doncaster will comprise 183 rooms, a rooftop pool and sundeck, a restaurant, bar and outdoor dining space and a fitness centre.

"We are always looking at opportunities to innovate the design of our stores and we have a number of different forms that cater for the local markets where we operate," said Bunnings Acting General Manager for Property, Garry James.

"There's no cookie cutter approach; we always assess the local need and what can be achieved in a space."

Accor Pacific's Chief Operating Officer Simon McGrath added: "We are delighted to to commence construction on this flagship Mercure in the heart of Doncaster - our first ever hotel built atop a Bunnings Warehouse."

No word, though, on whether the Mercure's onion policy will line up with Bunnings'.

LISTEN: Mick smashes the new Bunnings sausage policy:

