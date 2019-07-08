Construction Site Theft: $150,000 Worth Of Gear Stolen

Newcastle Newsroom

3 hours ago

Police have laid charges over a string of thefts from construction sites in Lake Macquarie.

A number of site sheds were broken into at Dora Creek, Boolaroo and Mount Hutton between July 2 and July 6.

Over $150,000 worth of gear was stolen including a quad bike, tipper truck, heavy duty tools, a large amount of fuel and power generators.

The 40-year-old was arrested in Warners Bay yesterday afternoon - behind the wheel of the tipper truck that had allegedly been stolen.

He's facing Newcastle Local Court today.

