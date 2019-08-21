Construction Worker Dead In Penrith Workplace Accident

A worker has died after falling several floors at a building site near Penrith.

Police were alerted to the incident on Jubilee Drive, Jordan Springs at 12.15pm on Wednesday. The man is believed to have fallen through a roof - plummeting five storeys.

Emergency services, including a reported six ambulances, rushed to attend to the man however he died at the scene.

Authorities will now investigate the incident.

