Construction Worker Dead In Penrith Workplace Accident

Reports he fell

A worker has died after falling several floors at a building site near Penrith. 

Police were alerted to the incident on Jubilee Drive, Jordan Springs at 12.15pm on Wednesday. The man is believed to have fallen through a roof - plummeting five storeys.

Emergency services, including a reported six ambulances, rushed to attend to the man however he died at the scene. 

Authorities will now investigate the incident. 

