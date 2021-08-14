Contestants Rise To The Occasion On Billy's Saturday Quiz

Round 22's Saturday Rub will be marked down as a successful quiz from Brownless, despite him forgetting to inform contestants of the quiz theme!

JB blasted Bill for recent performances, saying he was going give provide him with space to get it right!

"I'm going to get a diet coke and leave you in the studio. If I come back and it's in shambles I'm going to shut the whole thing down!" Brayshaw said.

"Jim, I'd get my diet coke and I'd keep walking. Cause it's going to be a shambles." Bill replied.

The theme of the quiz, recently retired players!

