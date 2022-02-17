Controversial AC/DC Back In Black Conspiracy Theory

Triple M Nights With Dave Gleeson

Article heading image for Controversial AC/DC Back In Black Conspiracy Theory

AC/DC / Getty

Dave Gleeson Voices A Controversial Conspiracy Theory Behind AC/DC's Back In Black

On the 25th of July 1980, a short 5 months after the tragic passing of former frontman Bon Scott. AC/DC released their seventh studio album, Back In Black. The album was composed by new frontman Brian Johnson, Angus and Malcolm Young, and recorded over seven weeks in the Bahamas from April to May 1980 with producer Robert John "Mutt" Lange, who had worked on their previous album.

Whilst talking about the record, frontman of the Screaming Jets Dave Gleeson voiced an opinion that's split the crowd! Arguing that the lyrics are "Classic Bon".

 

Have a listen to the full chat below:

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!

17 February 2022

Music
Bon Scott
Back In Black
ACDC
Listen Live!
Music
Bon Scott
Back In Black
ACDC
Music
Bon Scott
Back In Black
ACDC
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs