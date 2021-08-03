Controversial Chittaway Point Housing Estate Approved

The controversial housing estate at Chittaway Point will go ahead after a ruling on Monday night.

The landowner I.D.A Safe Constructions made the application to build around 70 homes off Geoffrey Road back in 2017.

The application received 20 submissions objecting to the plans on the basis it would increase flooding to the existing properties in the area and impact biodiversity.

Council knocked back the original plans due to the flooding risk.

The developer appealed to the Land and Environment Court and the subdivision was approved after agreeing on amendments to the application.

The amendments will include constructions of a series of culverts to direct floodwaters away from the existing properties and include a Biodiversity Assessment Report.

